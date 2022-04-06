This mind-boggling TikTok is making me question reality

Who doesn't love an optical illusion? The brain-bogglers have been keeping us here at Creative Bloq entertained for a while now. But every now and then we'll stumble upon an illusion that simply leaves us questioning our entire reality – just like today's find.

An account on TikTok has shared an obscure optical illusion that gets more confusing the longer you watch it. The TikTok begins with an unassuming shot of what looks like a brick, but it descends into mind-frazzling chaos. If you're loving this illusion and would like to sink your teeth into some more, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best optical illusions.

The video was shared by TikTok user Gloss (opens in new tab), and has since racked up over 386,600 views. It starts with a simple brick being thrown into a lake, but as the video progresses each object becomes the next, and it's hard to tell whether anything in the video is actually real. I don't believe that reality is crumbling in on itself as this video suggests – it's probably the result of some seriously clever and thorough video editing (well, fingers crossed it is anyway).

It looks as though many users over on TikTok are also struggling to fully understand what's going on in this video. One user commented on the TikTok, "My brain be like: Error 404", and another wrote, "I can’t even tell if this video is real anymore. Am I even real?" – and we're feeling a pretty similar way.

