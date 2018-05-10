UK degree show guide 2018

Degree show season is almost upon us. Here's your guide to when and where each of the UK's art and design schools are holding their shows this year, plus links to the website for each. Read on for May's shows, or jump to the listings for June or July.

Degree shows are the best place to spot up-and-coming talent from any creative discipline. For a taste of the level of work you can expect, take a look at our picks of the hottest talent from last year's shows in London and outside of London. If you're a student gearing up to show off your work, see our tips for how to shine at your degree show.

May

University of Reading: Art Education Degree Show

Institute of Education, L19, G03, London Road campus, University of Reading, Redlands Road, RG1 5EX

17 May-7 June

Leeds Arts University: Foundation Diploma in Art & Design

Vernon St, Leeds, LS2 8PH

18-23 May

This open show will transform the university’s buildings into a large scale exhibition space, giving you the opportunity to view the latest work from its creative, talented students.

Edinburgh Napier University: Showtime 2018

Merchiston Campus, 10 Colinton Road, Edinburgh, EH10 5DT

18-27 May

University of Lincoln

Art, Architecture and Design Building, Brayford Pool Campus, University of Lincoln

21 May-4 June

BA and MA shows for the university’s students of graphic design, product design, architecture, interactive design, advertising, illustration, animation, visual effects, fine art and fashion.

Central Saint Martins: Show One

Granary Building, 1 Granary Square, London, N1C 4AA

23-27 May

The prestigious London college’s first show includes its BA and MA Fine Art courses, as well as photography and moving image work.

Liverpool John Moores School of Art and Design

The John Lennon Art and Design Building, Duckinfield Street, Liverpool, L3 5RD

25 May-8 June

Cardiff Metropolitan School of Art and Design

Llandaff Campus, Cardiff, CF5 2YB

26 May-1 June

Canterbury Christ Church University: Fine and Applied Arts BA Degree Show

Sidney Cooper Gallery, 22-23 St Peter’s St, Canterbury, CT1 2BQ

28 May-11 June

London College of Communication: Show 1

London College of Communication, Elephant & Castle, London, SE1 6SB

31 May-2 June (Media School)

LCC invites you to celebrate work by students from its School of Media’s advertising and photography courses.

June

University of Portsmouth

Eldon Building, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth PO1 2DJ

1-8 June

University of Derby: The Big Show

Markeaton Street, Derby, DE22 3BD and Britannia Mill, DE22 3BL

2-3 June

University of Westminster: Mixed Media Fine Art

Ambika P3, University of Westminster, 35-100 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5LS

2-5 June

University of Cumbria

Brampton Road campus and Caldewgate, Carlisle, CA3 9AY

2-8 June

Glasgow School of Art

Glasgow School of Art, 167 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RQ

2-8 June

The annual undergraduate degree show runs across the GSA campus. Afterwards, the graduates will showcase their work in a range of events in London including New Designers and Free Range and, for the first time, on the catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week.

University of Brighton

University Galleries at 58-67 Grand Parade

2-10 June

Edinburgh College of Art

Lauriston Place, Lauriston Street, West Port, Chambers Street and Bristo Square

2-10 June

For nine days in summer, Edinburgh College of Art is transformed into a public showcase of the work of its graduating students, most of whom are completing undergrad degrees. This year, the work of students from Art, Design, Architecture and Landscape Architecture will be on show.

Nottingham Trent University: Art and Design Show

Arkwright, Barnes Wallis, Bonington, Newton and Waverley buildings, Nottingham Trent University, City Campus, Goldsmith Street, Nottingham

2-10 June

Newcastle University: Fine Art

Newcastle: Hatton Gallery, University of Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 7RU

2-16 June

Kingston School of Art

Kingston School of Art, Kingston University, Knights Park Kingston KT1 2QJ

3-8 June

The 2018 Undergraduate Degree Show at Kingston School of Art is a celebration of its students' achievements. Work from the film-making, fine art, photography, product and furniture design departments are on show at the Knights Park campus, while that of the illustration and animation students appears at River House, with graphic design, interior design and fashion exhibiting at Portland Road.

University of Hertfordshire: Headlines Degree Show

Art & Design Gallery, University of Hertfordshire, College Lane, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL10 9AB

4-8 June

University of Westminster: BA Animation Graduation Showcase

Regent Street Cinema, 309 Regent St, London, W1B 2UW

7 June, 5.30-8pm

University for the Creative Arts: Farnham

Falkner Road, Farnham, GU9 7DS

7-15 June (closed Sunday 10)

Goldsmith’s University of London

Unit 8, Copeland Park/ Bussey Building, Peckham

8-11 June

The annual BA degree show moves to a new home for 2018, Bussey Building. Come to Peckham and see the latest design emerging from the Goldsmiths BA course.

Belfast School of Art

Ulster University, York Street, Belfast, BT15 1ED

8-12 June

University of the West of England: The Creative Industries Degree Show

City Campus at Bower Ashton Studios, Kennel Lodge Road, Bristol, BS3 2JT; City Campus at Arnolfini, Narrow Quay, BS1 4QA; and City Campus at Spike Island, 33 Cumberland Road, BS1 6UX

8-13 June

The annual Creative Industries Degree Show, Con-form, will showcase work from over 500 graduates from the undergraduate and postgraduate art, design, film and journalism programmes.

Arts University Bournemouth: BA Summer Show

Wallisdown, Poole, Dorset, BH12 5HH

8-15 June

Plymouth University School of Art, Design and Architecture degree show

Roland Levinsky Building, main campus (Illustration, 3D Design, Architecture, Graphic Design); Scott Building, main campus (Media Arts, Photography); Royal William Yard, off campus (Fine Art)

8-15 June

Running alongside the degree show, there will also be an alumni show, Synesthesia, from 9-23 June at the Peninsula Arts Gallery.

University of Salford Degree Show

New Adelphi, University of Salford, University Road, Salford M5 4WT

8-15 June

The University’s annual degree show celebrates the work from across the School of Arts & Media, plus Architecture from the School of Built Environment.

Cambridge School of Art

Ruskin Gallery, East Road, Cambridge, CB1 1PT

8-16 June

Plymouth College of Art: Degree Show

Plymouth College of Art, Tavistock Place, Plymouth

8-21 June (not Sundays)

University of Gloucestershire

Hardwick Centre for Fashion, Art and Photography, St Paul’s Road, Cheltenham, GL50 4BS

8-22 June

University for the Creative Arts: Rochester

UCA Rochester, Fort Pitt, Rochester, Kent, ME1 1DZ

8-22 June (closed Sundays)

University of Westminster: Graphic Communication Design and Contemporary Media Practice

Ambika P3, University of Westminster, 35-100 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5LS

9-11 June

Leeds Arts University

Vernon St, Leeds, LS2 8PH and Bleinheim Walk, Leeds, LS2 9AQ

9-14 June

This open show will transform the university’s buildings into a large scale exhibition space, giving you the opportunity to view the latest work from their creative, talented students. Degree work is on show at Blenheim Walk, while Vernon Street houses work by those on the Extended Diploma in Art & Design, HE Diploma (Art & Design) and Level 2 Diploma in Visual Arts. You can also purchase prints, cards, stationery and artwork at the Art Market, which will be open at Blenheim Walk (cash payments only).

Buckinghamshire New University Arts & Creative Industries End of Year Show

High Wycombe Campus, Queen Alexandra Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, HP11 2JZ

9-15 June

Courses displaying include Animation and Visual Effects; Foundation Degree Art, Design & Media; Graphic Arts; Interior and Spatial Design; Foundation Degree Kitchen Design; Mechanical Engineering; Product Design; and Textiles and Surface Design. A film illustrating work in the School of Arts & Creative Industries will also be running throughout the show.

Staffordshire University: Show and Tell

College Road, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, ST4 2DE

9-16 June

Hereford College of Arts Degree Show: Synthesis

College Road campus, Hereford, HR1 1LT

9, 11-16 June

Bath Spa University: School of Art and Design Undergraduate Degree Show

Sion Hill campus, Bath BA1 5SF

9-17 June

Loughborough University

Edward Barnsley Building, Epinal Way, Loughborough University, Leicestershire, LE11 3TU

9-17 June

University of Wolverhampton

MK Building, City Campus, Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DT

9-20 June

This year, artwork from over 300 students across 16 BA (Hons) and BDes (Hons) courses will be on display, embracing the areas of applied arts, digital media, fashion and textiles, fine art, graphic communication, illustration, interior design, photography and product design.

Manchester School of Art (Manchester Met)

Benzie, Grosvenor, Chatham and Old Student Union Buildings, MMU All Saints campus, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M15 6BH

9-20 June

University of Reading: Department of Typography & Graphic Communication

TOB2, 2 Earley Gate, Whiteknights, University of Reading, RG6 7BE

11-16 June

Degree shows in BA Graphic Communication, MA Book Design and MA Information Design.

Plymouth College of Art: Foundation Diploma in Art & Design Summer Show

Ocean Studios, Royal William Yard, Plymouth

13-16 June

Free Range: Middlesex University

F Block T1-T5, Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, E1 6QL

14 June-18 July

The Middlesex University Arts and Creative Industries Degree Show 2018, showcases exciting new creative work from graduates in animation, fine art, fashion, graphic design, illustration, photography, interiors and product design.

Free Range: University of Brighton

F Block G4-G5, Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL

14 June-18 July

‘In Cahoots’ is the collaborative and fully self initiated end of year show from Brighton's Graphic Design and Illustration 3rd year students. The show will be multi faceted ranging through every artistic style, and promises to show off a proper art school sense of individuality.

Wimbledon College of Arts

Merton Hall Road, London, SW19 3QA

14-23 June

The UAL college’s summer show features work from students on its MA Fine Art course and degree courses in painting, sculpture, set design and more.

Brunel University: Made in Brunel 2018

Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf, London, SE1 9PH

15-17 June

Goldsmiths University: Degree Shows

Ben Pimlott Building, St James, New Cross, London, SE14 6AD‌

15, 16, 18 June

University Campus Suffolk: Art, Design and Humanties End of Year Show 2018

Arts Building, Waterfront Building and Gallery, Neptune Quay, Ipswich

15-21 June

University of Central Lancashire

Design: Harrington Social Space, Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BH

Fine Art: Hanover Building, Bhailok Street, Preston, PR1 2YL

Photography: Venue 53, Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2TQ

15-22 June

University of Sunderland

City Space, Chester Road, Sunderland, SR1 3SD

15-22 June

Chelsea College of Arts: Degree Shows

16 John Islip Street, London, SW1P 4JU

15-23 June

University for the Creative Arts: Epsom

Ashley Road, Epsom, KT18 5BE

15-23 June (closed Sundays)

De Montfort University

Vijay Patel Building, De Montfort University, Leicester LE1 9BH

16-21 June (closed Sunday 17)

Gray’s School of Art Degree Show

Gray’s School of Art, Robert Gordon University, Garthdee Road, Aberdeen, AB10 7QD

16-23 June

Camberwell College of Arts: Degree Shows

45-65 Peckham Road, London, SE5 8UF

16-23 June

The college’s undergraduate show features work by graduating students from art, graphic design, 3D and illustration courses.

Canterbury Christ Church University: BA Photography Degree Show

Sidney Cooper Gallery, 22-23 St Peter's St, Canterbury CT1 2BQ

16-23 June

University for the Creative Arts: Canterbury

New Dover Road, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 3AN

16-29 June (closed Sundays)

Ravensbourne College

Greenwich Peninsula, 6 Penrose Way, London, SE10 0EW

20-22 June

Central Saint Martins: Degree Show Two

Granary Building, 1 Granary Square, London, N1C 4AA

20-24 June

Graduates of graphic design exhibit at this prestigious show alongside other disciplines including architecture and ceramics, jewellery, furniture and design.

London College of Communication: Show 2

21-23 June

LCC invites you to celebrate work by students of graphic design and illustration at its Design School; and film, animation, TV and games design students at its Screen School.

London Metropolitan University: Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture and Design

Central House, 59-63 Whitechapel High St, E1 7PF

22 June -5 July

University of Westminster: Photography

Ambika P3, University of Westminster, 35-100 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5LS

23-28 June

Royal College of Art

RCA Kensington: Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2EU

RCA Battersea: Howie Street, London, SW11 4AY

23 June-1 July (closed Friday 30 June)

Plymouth College of Art: Pre-Degree Summer Show

Plymouth College of Art, Palace Court, Plymouth

25-29 June

Norwich University of the Arts Degree Shows

Francis House, 3-7 Redwell St, Norwich, NR2 4SN

26 June-4 July

New Designers: Part One

Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, London, N1 0QH

27-30 June

Every year over 3,000 of the most promising graduate talents from Britain’s leading design courses exhibit at New Designers. Part one of the show features textiles, fashion, costume design, jewellery, glass, ceramics, and contemporary design crafts.

July

New Designers: Part Two

Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, London, N1 0QH

4-7 July

Part two of the show features graduates from various design disciplines including graphic design, illustration and animation, motion and digital arts, furniture, product and industrial design, and spatial design and interiors.

D&AD New Blood Festival

The Old Truman Brewery, Shoreditch, London

12-14 July

New Blood Festival brings together emerging talent and industry professionals for a double whammy of Fringe events and a free exhibition in east London. The exhibition sees university courses from around the UK showing off their very best students' work from the past year. It gives industry professionals the chance to meet new talent and young creatives the opportunity to network and skill up.

Camberwell College of Arts: MA Shows

45-65 Peckham Road, London, SE5 8UF

12-18 July

The college’s postgraduate show features work by the college’s MA Visual Arts courses: Book Arts, Designer Maker, Fine Art Digital, Illustration and Printmaking.

Goldsmiths University: Postgrad Shows

Ben Pimlott Building, St James, New Cross, London, SE14 6AD‌

13, 14, 16 July

Shillington College: Graduate Exhibitions

The Old Truman Brewery F Block - Ground Floor, Elys Yard, London, E1 6QL; Manchester location to be confirmed

27 July (6pm-8pm)

Shillington offers a mixture of short full-time and longer part-time courses that represent an alternative to three-year university degree courses. Check out the impressive and beautiful work by their students, many of whom were beginners to design just three months previously, at their Manchester and London campuses.