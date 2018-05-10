UK degree show guide 2018

Degree show season is almost upon us. Here's your guide to when and where each of the UK's art and design schools are holding their shows this year, plus links to the website for each. Read on for May's shows, or jump to the listings for June or July.
Degree shows are the best place to spot up-and-coming talent from any creative discipline. For a taste of the level of work you can expect, take a look at our picks of the hottest talent from last year's shows in London and outside of London. If you're a student gearing up to show off your work, see our tips for how to shine at your degree show.
These listings were created for Computer Arts magazine issue 280 (on sale 29 May), which also features a special feature on how to impress at your grad show. Be sure to keep an eye on upcoming issues to find out CA's pick of the best student talent from 2018's shows (subscribe here).
May
University of Reading: Art Education Degree Show
Institute of Education, L19, G03, London Road campus, University of Reading, Redlands Road, RG1 5EX
17 May-7 June
Leeds Arts University: Foundation Diploma in Art & Design
Vernon St, Leeds, LS2 8PH
18-23 May
This open show will transform the university’s buildings into a large scale exhibition space, giving you the opportunity to view the latest work from its creative, talented students.
Edinburgh Napier University: Showtime 2018
Merchiston Campus, 10 Colinton Road, Edinburgh, EH10 5DT
18-27 May
Art, Architecture and Design Building, Brayford Pool Campus, University of Lincoln
21 May-4 June
BA and MA shows for the university’s students of graphic design, product design, architecture, interactive design, advertising, illustration, animation, visual effects, fine art and fashion.
Central Saint Martins: Show One
Granary Building, 1 Granary Square, London, N1C 4AA
23-27 May
The prestigious London college’s first show includes its BA and MA Fine Art courses, as well as photography and moving image work.
Liverpool John Moores School of Art and Design
The John Lennon Art and Design Building, Duckinfield Street, Liverpool, L3 5RD
25 May-8 June
Cardiff Metropolitan School of Art and Design
Llandaff Campus, Cardiff, CF5 2YB
26 May-1 June
Canterbury Christ Church University: Fine and Applied Arts BA Degree Show
Sidney Cooper Gallery, 22-23 St Peter’s St, Canterbury, CT1 2BQ
28 May-11 June
London College of Communication: Show 1
London College of Communication, Elephant & Castle, London, SE1 6SB
31 May-2 June (Media School)
LCC invites you to celebrate work by students from its School of Media’s advertising and photography courses.
June
Eldon Building, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth PO1 2DJ
1-8 June
University of Derby: The Big Show
Markeaton Street, Derby, DE22 3BD and Britannia Mill, DE22 3BL
2-3 June
University of Westminster: Mixed Media Fine Art
Ambika P3, University of Westminster, 35-100 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5LS
2-5 June
Brampton Road campus and Caldewgate, Carlisle, CA3 9AY
2-8 June
Glasgow School of Art, 167 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RQ
2-8 June
The annual undergraduate degree show runs across the GSA campus. Afterwards, the graduates will showcase their work in a range of events in London including New Designers and Free Range and, for the first time, on the catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week.
University Galleries at 58-67 Grand Parade
2-10 June
Lauriston Place, Lauriston Street, West Port, Chambers Street and Bristo Square
2-10 June
For nine days in summer, Edinburgh College of Art is transformed into a public showcase of the work of its graduating students, most of whom are completing undergrad degrees. This year, the work of students from Art, Design, Architecture and Landscape Architecture will be on show.
Nottingham Trent University: Art and Design Show
Arkwright, Barnes Wallis, Bonington, Newton and Waverley buildings, Nottingham Trent University, City Campus, Goldsmith Street, Nottingham
2-10 June
Newcastle University: Fine Art
Newcastle: Hatton Gallery, University of Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 7RU
2-16 June
Kingston School of Art, Kingston University, Knights Park Kingston KT1 2QJ
3-8 June
The 2018 Undergraduate Degree Show at Kingston School of Art is a celebration of its students' achievements. Work from the film-making, fine art, photography, product and furniture design departments are on show at the Knights Park campus, while that of the illustration and animation students appears at River House, with graphic design, interior design and fashion exhibiting at Portland Road.
University of Hertfordshire: Headlines Degree Show
Art & Design Gallery, University of Hertfordshire, College Lane, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL10 9AB
4-8 June
University of Westminster: BA Animation Graduation Showcase
Regent Street Cinema, 309 Regent St, London, W1B 2UW
7 June, 5.30-8pm
University for the Creative Arts: Farnham
Falkner Road, Farnham, GU9 7DS
7-15 June (closed Sunday 10)
Goldsmith’s University of London
Unit 8, Copeland Park/ Bussey Building, Peckham
8-11 June
The annual BA degree show moves to a new home for 2018, Bussey Building. Come to Peckham and see the latest design emerging from the Goldsmiths BA course.
Ulster University, York Street, Belfast, BT15 1ED
8-12 June
University of the West of England: The Creative Industries Degree Show
City Campus at Bower Ashton Studios, Kennel Lodge Road, Bristol, BS3 2JT; City Campus at Arnolfini, Narrow Quay, BS1 4QA; and City Campus at Spike Island, 33 Cumberland Road, BS1 6UX
8-13 June
The annual Creative Industries Degree Show, Con-form, will showcase work from over 500 graduates from the undergraduate and postgraduate art, design, film and journalism programmes.
Arts University Bournemouth: BA Summer Show
Wallisdown, Poole, Dorset, BH12 5HH
8-15 June
Plymouth University School of Art, Design and Architecture degree show
Roland Levinsky Building, main campus (Illustration, 3D Design, Architecture, Graphic Design); Scott Building, main campus (Media Arts, Photography); Royal William Yard, off campus (Fine Art)
8-15 June
Running alongside the degree show, there will also be an alumni show, Synesthesia, from 9-23 June at the Peninsula Arts Gallery.
University of Salford Degree Show
New Adelphi, University of Salford, University Road, Salford M5 4WT
8-15 June
The University’s annual degree show celebrates the work from across the School of Arts & Media, plus Architecture from the School of Built Environment.
Ruskin Gallery, East Road, Cambridge, CB1 1PT
8-16 June
Plymouth College of Art: Degree Show
Plymouth College of Art, Tavistock Place, Plymouth
8-21 June (not Sundays)
Hardwick Centre for Fashion, Art and Photography, St Paul’s Road, Cheltenham, GL50 4BS
8-22 June
University for the Creative Arts: Rochester
UCA Rochester, Fort Pitt, Rochester, Kent, ME1 1DZ
8-22 June (closed Sundays)
University of Westminster: Graphic Communication Design and Contemporary Media Practice
Ambika P3, University of Westminster, 35-100 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5LS
9-11 June
Vernon St, Leeds, LS2 8PH and Bleinheim Walk, Leeds, LS2 9AQ
9-14 June
This open show will transform the university’s buildings into a large scale exhibition space, giving you the opportunity to view the latest work from their creative, talented students. Degree work is on show at Blenheim Walk, while Vernon Street houses work by those on the Extended Diploma in Art & Design, HE Diploma (Art & Design) and Level 2 Diploma in Visual Arts. You can also purchase prints, cards, stationery and artwork at the Art Market, which will be open at Blenheim Walk (cash payments only).
Buckinghamshire New University Arts & Creative Industries End of Year Show
High Wycombe Campus, Queen Alexandra Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, HP11 2JZ
9-15 June
Courses displaying include Animation and Visual Effects; Foundation Degree Art, Design & Media; Graphic Arts; Interior and Spatial Design; Foundation Degree Kitchen Design; Mechanical Engineering; Product Design; and Textiles and Surface Design. A film illustrating work in the School of Arts & Creative Industries will also be running throughout the show.
Staffordshire University: Show and Tell
College Road, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, ST4 2DE
9-16 June
Hereford College of Arts Degree Show: Synthesis
College Road campus, Hereford, HR1 1LT
9, 11-16 June
Bath Spa University: School of Art and Design Undergraduate Degree Show
Sion Hill campus, Bath BA1 5SF
9-17 June
Edward Barnsley Building, Epinal Way, Loughborough University, Leicestershire, LE11 3TU
9-17 June
MK Building, City Campus, Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DT
9-20 June
This year, artwork from over 300 students across 16 BA (Hons) and BDes (Hons) courses will be on display, embracing the areas of applied arts, digital media, fashion and textiles, fine art, graphic communication, illustration, interior design, photography and product design.
Manchester School of Art (Manchester Met)
Benzie, Grosvenor, Chatham and Old Student Union Buildings, MMU All Saints campus, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M15 6BH
9-20 June
University of Reading: Department of Typography & Graphic Communication
TOB2, 2 Earley Gate, Whiteknights, University of Reading, RG6 7BE
11-16 June
Degree shows in BA Graphic Communication, MA Book Design and MA Information Design.
Plymouth College of Art: Foundation Diploma in Art & Design Summer Show
Ocean Studios, Royal William Yard, Plymouth
13-16 June
Free Range: Middlesex University
F Block T1-T5, Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, E1 6QL
14 June-18 July
The Middlesex University Arts and Creative Industries Degree Show 2018, showcases exciting new creative work from graduates in animation, fine art, fashion, graphic design, illustration, photography, interiors and product design.
Free Range: University of Brighton
F Block G4-G5, Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL
14 June-18 July
‘In Cahoots’ is the collaborative and fully self initiated end of year show from Brighton's Graphic Design and Illustration 3rd year students. The show will be multi faceted ranging through every artistic style, and promises to show off a proper art school sense of individuality.
Merton Hall Road, London, SW19 3QA
14-23 June
The UAL college’s summer show features work from students on its MA Fine Art course and degree courses in painting, sculpture, set design and more.
Brunel University: Made in Brunel 2018
Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf, London, SE1 9PH
15-17 June
Goldsmiths University: Degree Shows
Ben Pimlott Building, St James, New Cross, London, SE14 6AD
15, 16, 18 June
University Campus Suffolk: Art, Design and Humanties End of Year Show 2018
Arts Building, Waterfront Building and Gallery, Neptune Quay, Ipswich
15-21 June
University of Central Lancashire
Design: Harrington Social Space, Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BH
Fine Art: Hanover Building, Bhailok Street, Preston, PR1 2YL
Photography: Venue 53, Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2TQ
15-22 June
City Space, Chester Road, Sunderland, SR1 3SD
15-22 June
Chelsea College of Arts: Degree Shows
16 John Islip Street, London, SW1P 4JU
15-23 June
University for the Creative Arts: Epsom
Ashley Road, Epsom, KT18 5BE
15-23 June (closed Sundays)
Vijay Patel Building, De Montfort University, Leicester LE1 9BH
16-21 June (closed Sunday 17)
Gray’s School of Art Degree Show
Gray’s School of Art, Robert Gordon University, Garthdee Road, Aberdeen, AB10 7QD
16-23 June
Camberwell College of Arts: Degree Shows
45-65 Peckham Road, London, SE5 8UF
16-23 June
The college’s undergraduate show features work by graduating students from art, graphic design, 3D and illustration courses.
Canterbury Christ Church University: BA Photography Degree Show
Sidney Cooper Gallery, 22-23 St Peter's St, Canterbury CT1 2BQ
16-23 June
University for the Creative Arts: Canterbury
New Dover Road, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 3AN
16-29 June (closed Sundays)
Greenwich Peninsula, 6 Penrose Way, London, SE10 0EW
20-22 June
Central Saint Martins: Degree Show Two
Granary Building, 1 Granary Square, London, N1C 4AA
20-24 June
Graduates of graphic design exhibit at this prestigious show alongside other disciplines including architecture and ceramics, jewellery, furniture and design.
London College of Communication: Show 2
21-23 June
LCC invites you to celebrate work by students of graphic design and illustration at its Design School; and film, animation, TV and games design students at its Screen School.
London Metropolitan University: Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture and Design
Central House, 59-63 Whitechapel High St, E1 7PF
22 June -5 July
University of Westminster: Photography
Ambika P3, University of Westminster, 35-100 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5LS
23-28 June
RCA Kensington: Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2EU
RCA Battersea: Howie Street, London, SW11 4AY
23 June-1 July (closed Friday 30 June)
Plymouth College of Art: Pre-Degree Summer Show
Plymouth College of Art, Palace Court, Plymouth
25-29 June
Norwich University of the Arts Degree Shows
Francis House, 3-7 Redwell St, Norwich, NR2 4SN
26 June-4 July
Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, London, N1 0QH
27-30 June
Every year over 3,000 of the most promising graduate talents from Britain’s leading design courses exhibit at New Designers. Part one of the show features textiles, fashion, costume design, jewellery, glass, ceramics, and contemporary design crafts.
July
Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, London, N1 0QH
4-7 July
Part two of the show features graduates from various design disciplines including graphic design, illustration and animation, motion and digital arts, furniture, product and industrial design, and spatial design and interiors.
The Old Truman Brewery, Shoreditch, London
12-14 July
New Blood Festival brings together emerging talent and industry professionals for a double whammy of Fringe events and a free exhibition in east London. The exhibition sees university courses from around the UK showing off their very best students' work from the past year. It gives industry professionals the chance to meet new talent and young creatives the opportunity to network and skill up.
Camberwell College of Arts: MA Shows
45-65 Peckham Road, London, SE5 8UF
12-18 July
The college’s postgraduate show features work by the college’s MA Visual Arts courses: Book Arts, Designer Maker, Fine Art Digital, Illustration and Printmaking.
Goldsmiths University: Postgrad Shows
Ben Pimlott Building, St James, New Cross, London, SE14 6AD
13, 14, 16 July
Shillington College: Graduate Exhibitions
The Old Truman Brewery F Block - Ground Floor, Elys Yard, London, E1 6QL; Manchester location to be confirmed
27 July (6pm-8pm)
Shillington offers a mixture of short full-time and longer part-time courses that represent an alternative to three-year university degree courses. Check out the impressive and beautiful work by their students, many of whom were beginners to design just three months previously, at their Manchester and London campuses.