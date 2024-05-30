New footage reveals we could have had a Batman stealth game

New footage has emerged of Volition's unreleased Batman stealth game originally developed for PlayStation 2. The video, hosted on YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming shows the caped crusader doing a pretty good Sam Fisher impression.
The cancelled game reportedly had an adult leaning, with a mix of Manhunt executions and Hitman-like level design and replay mechanics. According to DidYouKnowGaming this Batman game focused on stealth and the Saints Row developer had ploughed more than $300,000 into the project, with a playable demo created to try and sell the idea to published THQ. Sadly, it never happened.
It's not unusual for Volition to have stretched its legs into this kind of the game, the same team had early created the fantastic, and often overlooked, The Punisher game for THQ that played like a Marvel Max Payne, and somehow managed to be even more violent.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.
