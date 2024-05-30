New footage reveals we could have had a Batman stealth game

New footage has emerged of Volition's unreleased Batman stealth game originally developed for PlayStation 2. The video, hosted on YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming shows the caped crusader doing a pretty good Sam Fisher impression.

The cancelled game reportedly had an adult leaning, with a mix of Manhunt executions and Hitman-like level design and replay mechanics. According to DidYouKnowGaming this Batman game focused on stealth and the Saints Row developer had ploughed more than $300,000 into the project, with a playable demo created to try and sell the idea to published THQ. Sadly, it never happened.

It's not unusual for Volition to have stretched its legs into this kind of the game, the same team had early created the fantastic, and often overlooked, The Punisher game for THQ that played like a Marvel Max Payne, and somehow managed to be even more violent.

