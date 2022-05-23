Have your say in Creative Bloq's UX design survey!

By published

We want your thoughts! Take our 2-minute survey and you could win a place on an online course worth $1,000.

UX designers working with wireframes
(Image credit: Cavan Images via Getty Images)

Creative Bloq, together with online course developer Yellowbrick, is currently running a course in UX design and we want your thoughts to help inform future updates and extensions.

By taking this 2-minute survey, you’ll help us make the best course that meets your needs. Those that submit a survey response may be contacted to participate in a virtual focus group, and those that participate in the focus group will receive free access to one of the courses for one year (a $1,000 value).

There are lots of user experience design courses out there, and for good reason. UX is a continually growing area with great prospects for development. Some courses aim to cater to complete beginners while others are tailored to experienced practitioners who want to develop their knowledge and skills in specific advanced areas in order to expand their possibilities and win more clients.

To make our own courses the best they can be, we want to know a little more about you.

Take our 2-minute survey for your chance to win

Let’s build an an outstanding UX course together!

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Creative Bloq Staff

The Creative Bloq team is made up of a group of design fans, and has changed and evolved since Creative Bloq began over a decade ago. The current website team consists of five people: Editor Kerrie Hughes, Deputy Editor Rosie Hilder, Deals Editor Beren Neale, Senior News Editor Daniel Piper, Digital Arts and Design Editor Ian Dean, and Staff Writer Amelia Bamsey. The 3D World and ImagineFX magazine teams also pitch in, ensuring that content from 3D World and ImagineFX is represented on Creative Bloq. 

Related articles