Save £60 with this AirPods Pro deal: Comes with Wireless Charging Case!

Whether you're an Apple fan or not, you'll know that the AirPods and the AirPods Pro are some of the best earpods out there right now. And this weekend, we've found some great price cuts on both models, including £60 off the AirPods Pro and wireless charging case at Laptops Direct, now only £189.

And, if you want one of the other models, we've scoured the internet to find deals on them too. Keep scrolling to find the deals.

We probably don't need to tell you that discounts on Apple AirPods are rare, so if you want to get hold of these top Apple accessories, you need to snap them up quick.

The best weekend AirPods deals: UK

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £189 at Laptops Direct

Save £60: This is a great deal. Although the site lists the saving as £41, the retail price of these are actually £249, so you're saving a whopping £60 on some of the best earpods around. Bargain.

View Deal

Apple AirPods & wireless charging case: £199 £159 at BT Shop

Save £40: BT is offering the Apple AirPods at a cracking price at the moment. This includes the sought after wireless charging case that provides hours and hours of playback and talk time.

View Deal

AirPods with wired charging case: £159 £124.99 at Amazon

Save £34: Get yourself some of these cheap AirPods at Amazon today. They come with the wired charging case, but also beautiful sound and a super affordable price.

View Deal

The best weekend AirPods deals: US

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.95 $224.95 at B&H Photo

Save $25: It's a modest cut on an amazing pair of earbuds. The noise-cancelling tech and unrivalled sound quality of the AirPods Pro is much sought after, so this deal won't be around for long.

View Deal

AirPods & wireless charging case: $199 $159.99 at Target

Save $40: This is a fantastic deal on Apple's brilliant AirPods, complete with wireless charging case. As ever, it's worth getting a move on if you don't want to miss out with these Apple deals.

View Deal

Here are the best Apple AirPods prices in your area:

Read more: