Win an in-depth guide to the branding process

To mark the recent release of johnson banks founder Michael Johnson’s latest book, demystifying the branding process, we have five copies to give away.

A multiple Brand Impact Award winner (including Best of Show in 2016), Johnson is a world-leading expert in branding, picking up eight D&AD Pencils since founding his small design consultancy johnson banks in 1992.

Branding demystified

Branding: In Five and a Half Steps is the ultimate step-by-step, visual guide to creating a successful brand, in which Johnson strips some of the world’s most successful brands down to their basic components to help readers understand how their verbal and visual approaches affect our daily choices and decisions.

The book firstly shows how branding begins, not by jumping to instant visual solutions but how research, insight and strategic thought can identify the correct place to start. He then analyses all the elements involved in creating a successful brand – from the words that gives brands a clear narrative and purpose, to the design approaches that unite with language to reinforce a core message.

With more than 1,000 vibrant illustrations showcasing many of the world’s most successful brand identities, plus a universal six-question brand model that enables readers to begin to define brands for themselves, Branding: In Five and a Half Steps is an authoritative, accessible and authentic guide through a complex process.

How to enter

For your chance to win a copy, simply tweet @ComputerArts using the hashtag #MyBrandingProcess, including a one-sentence summary of what the branding process involves for you. This could be witty, controversial or just brutally honest - the most important thing is to catch our attention, and give an insight into how you approach branding.

We must receive your tweet (using #MyBrandingProcess) before Thursday 10th December (midnight GMT), and our five favourites (based on the criteria above) will be selected by a panel including Michael Johnson and the Computer Arts team. Winners will be notified by 12th December.

Branding: In Five and a Half Steps is an ideal Christmas present for yourself or any branding afficionado. Good luck!

Terms and conditions