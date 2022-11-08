WWE Raw fans can't quite believe this is the real 30th anniversary logo

Just don't Google it.

Wrestling is hardly known as one of the more restrained, dare we say classy, sports out there – and if this new logo design is anything to go by, that reputation isn't set to change any time soon. The design for the 30th anniversary of TV show WWE Raw has just been revealed. And it's not subtle. 

The logo declares 'RAW IS XXX', with those three 'x's representing the Roman numerals for 30, of course. But if you think the whole thing sounds a little, er, porny, you're not alone – it's certainly got social media in a spin. (Looking for something more tasteful? Check out the best logos of all time.) 

The show, which began on USA Network in 1993, announced the new design via its Twitter page, and users can't quite believe it. "THAT CAN'T BE THE LOGO," one replies, while another adds, "There is no way WWE is actually running that logo for their 30th anniversary... LOL my god." 

But perhaps the most controversial aspect of the logo is the inevitable fact that, if you search for it online, you're going to get some interesting results. "Just don't type this into Google Images," one user offers as a PSA. 

Still, at least the controversy here appears to be entirely deliberate – which, if history has taught us anything, isn't always the case when it comes to graphic design. Who can forget the world's most offensive logo – or Amazon's unfortunate app icon design? 

