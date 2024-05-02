Come on Elon, your new X TV logo could have been great

Elon Musk has been promising X's transition into an "everything app" for some time now, but finally, we might have a breakthrough – behold X TV. An offshoot of the social media app, X TV is set to be an all-in-one entertainment app for your smart TV, bringing X's "high-quality" content to your home.

The X overlord teased the new app via a cryptic video, debuting the new X TV logo design. With the X icon considered one of the worst new logo designs of last year, the launch of X TV was Elon's chance to redeem himself. I'm sad to report that the result is a little underwhelming, to say the least.

The short clip created by @cb_doge (a designer at Dogecoin), shows a staticky pile of analogue TVs flashing with the new logo design. While it's quintessentially edgy Elon, I can't say it fills me with much faith that the 'everything app' expansion is beginning with an analogue TV teaser – this is the future of apps we're talking about. The screen fades to black to reveal the X TV logo, which is best described as an exact copy of the X logo, save the small font that reads "TV" pasted to the side.

Now I'm aware that for the sake of continuity, we can't stray too far from the original logo design, but it feels like there could've been a little more consideration put into the new look. It seems that X (and now X TV) is caught up in the aesthetic of being edgy and fresh, and in turn, it's giving us soulless minimalism.

From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen. We’re still building it… pic.twitter.com/QhG6cVDpZ8April 23, 2024

Design aside, the new app is set to be an innovative form of media consumption, using tailored algorithms and AI-powered organisation to bring you the "immersive entertainment experience" that you deserve. My reservations will be held until I can make a fair judgement.

For more Elon-related news, check out why the Cybertruck's latest design fail looks like the beginning of the end. For the logo buffs out there, take a look at the logo design quiz that has stumped the internet.