Finally! Xbox Series X's biggest problem is solved

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are some of the most sought-after consoles right now, but there's one big problem with Microsoft's latest consoles – the controller/s use disposable AA batteries. And some users are finding they're running through those batteries at an alarming rate.

If a solution was going to come from anywhere, it was CES 2021, and the technology conference has delivered. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo – a charging station for Xbox controllers – was announced at the conference. The Duo comes with two rechargeable battery packs so you can charge two controllers at a time, and an LED light informs you when the controller is fully charged.

The charging station is nice and solid, so your controllers won't fall over (Image credit: HyperX)

The HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station is currently available for Xbox One (see video below), but the version for the new consoles goes on sale in the US in February for $39.99. There's no news on pricing elsewhere in the world yet, but we expect these stations to be available in the UK and Europe, too. So while for now you may have to hang on to your batteries, fingers crossed you can ditch them soon.

