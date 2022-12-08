Hurry! The MacBook Air's price has plummeted by $200 in unmissable deal

By Beren Neale
published

Apple's lightweight MacBook Air (M1, 2020) price drops to just $799 over at Amazon.

The Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) on a gradated red background.
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

If you missed the best MacBook deals this Black Friday, we've got good news. The brilliant MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is right now at the Black Friday low of $799.99, (opens in new tab) down from $999, over at Amazon. A perfect Christmas present, if we've ever seen one. 

We've been very vocal about how much we rate the M1 MacBook Air, here at Creative Bloq. In fact, this writer is using one to write this article! It's a perfect combination of portable size, serious power and beautiful display. If you want to learn more about what we think of it, check out our MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $999 (opens in new tab)

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $200: This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the 2020 MacBook Air. With a powerful 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it can handle even the most complex of creative tasks with ease. 

2020 MacBook Air M1 £999 (opens in new tab)

2020 MacBook Air M1 £999 £877 at Very (opens in new tab)
Save £122: The best deal on the 2020 MacBook Air in the UK isn't quite as good, but it's still a decent offer. It's not the cheapest we've seen it here, but, at £70-odd more, it's not far off. These sell quick, but if you can hold your nerve, it might be worth hanging on to see if any further discount is applied over the weekend. 

