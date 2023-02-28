The new xTool P2 laser cutter: everything we know

The xTool laser cutter and engraving brand, created leading robotics manufacturer Makeblock, was launched to enable greater creativity and crafting and it's fast becoming one of the best around. If you're looking to take your projects to the next level xTool has some of the best laser machines right now for the home and studio.

xTool won a Red Dot Design Award for its xTool M1 laser cutter and engraver, and in my xTool M1 review I found this to be an incredibly approachable and useful craft machine. But it has some limitations, for example its 10 watt diode laser can't match the speed and accuracy of rival Glowforge Pro, which uses a 45 watt CO2 laser (read my Glowforge Pro review for a hands-on experience).

The new xTool P2 is a pitch to catch-up with Glowforge and offer the same design sensibilities of the xTool M1 but with the power and speed of the higher-priced Glowforge laser cutters.

Below I take a look at the headline features of the new xTool P2, which is planned to release this March. (To discover what's available now read my guide to the best laser cutters.)

xTool P2: headline features

The xTool P2 is a fully-enclosed laser cutter and designed for home use as much as small studios and colleges (Image credit: xTool)

The new xTool P2 is an interesting machine and will offer a 55 watt CO2 laser, which will make it the most powerful laser cutter for home use when it launches. But the xTool P2 will feature more than just this high spec laser, as it will offer an automated passthrough slot, two 16MP cameras for high definition accuracy, the ability to engrave curved materials and rotary engraving. It really sounds like this laser cutter could do everything.

I've detailed some of the more eye-catching new features planned for the xTool P2 below.

Curved engraving I love the sound of this new feature – yes, you will be able to engrave onto curved materials with the xTool P2. This new laser cutter will create a 3D model of a curved object placed in the design space and automatically adjust the focal length of the laser during the engraving process. It means you can treat curved and contoured materials just like you would flat surfaces.

Automatic passthrough One of the best features of xTool's rival, the Glowforge Pro, is the passthrough slot that enables you to cut and engrave onto large lengths of wood and acrylic. The new xTool P2 apes that idea but puts a new spin on it; the xTool P2 will feature automatic passthrough using a 'Roll Conveyor Feeder' that will feed through extra-large lengths of material for long projects, great for creating lamps and even furniture designs. (The passthrough function is available with or without the Roll Conveyor Feeder.)

Dual-camera system The inclusion of two 16MP cameras will enable you to craft with greater accuracy. The live preview that shows up on your laptop will offer an auto-focus for ease of use and you can drag and drop illustrations and designs into the workspace and it will automatically update and focus (a similar system is in place on the current xTool M1). The dual-camera system means one will offer a view of the whole project in the design space, while the second camera can track the position of the laser's head and take photos for more precise engraving.

xTool P2: specs, app and safety

The xTool P2 uses a similar riser accessory to the xTool M1 to expand the height of the laser cutter's workspace (Image credit: xTool)

Some of the neat ideas planned for the xTool P2 that catch the eye also include tweaks to the brand's app for importing and processing designs, one of which is the option to create batch projects.

xTool P2 dimensions (Image credit: xTool) Workspace 25" × 13" (640 x 330mm)

Processing size 23.6" × 12.1" (600 x 308mm)

Max. workspace height with tray 2.5" (64mm), without tray 3" (75mm), with riser base 7.9" (200mm)

The xTool P2 will intelligently recognise shapes in the camera and then fill more objects with the same pattern and engrave everything in one go – ideally for pro crafters. (It also offers a maximum bitmap engraving speed of 600mm/s and vector engraving speed of 300mm/s, again this sounds great for pro makers.)

xTool has learned some lessons from the current xTool M1, too. For example this new laser cutter will come with an air assist module integrated into the laser (like the Glowforge Pro) and built in slats for better air circulation to avoid scorching. Both of these come as accessories on the xTool M2, and even on this less powerful diode laser they are needed, so it's nice to see the new xTool P2 will come with these features as standard.

Safety is in-built on the xTool P2 as well, which makes it a good home use laser cutter. For example, this new machine will feature an automatic lock that engages once you press the start button and remains locked until the project finishes. (To the side of the xTool P2 is an emergency stop button for a quick shutdown if needed.)

Laser cutting and engraving machines are becoming more accessible than ever and xTool has made steps to ensure its machines are affordable, ensuring the current xTool M2 is one of the best Cricut alternatives, for example. The price of the xTool P2 hasn't yet been revealed, so it will be interesting to see if xTool can deliver a high-end CO2 laser cutter for less than a similarly specced Glowforge (see my guide to the best Glowforge machines for more details). We're around a month from release, so I expect to find the price very soon – visit the xTool website (opens in new tab) for more news.

