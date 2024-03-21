Erm, there's £750 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 right now

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has taken a pretty big price cut (37% to be exact) in the latest Amazon Spring Sale, available for just £1,299 down from £2,049 right now for the 1TB model. That's an impressive £750 saving on the usual retail price.

The best part? With this 37% discount, you can get the 1TB Z Fold 5 for the same price as the 256GB model, and it's actually cheaper than the 512GB model right now which is only 24% off, listed at £1,399 down from £1,849 (shhh, don't tell Amazon).

Samsung's Z Fold 5 might not be the best camera phone on the market, but it has by far one of the biggest and best displays on a smartphone, making it excellent for watching movies and streaming your favourite content. It doesn't have the latest AI features (yet) but would go great with the upcoming Galaxy smart ring.

We have all the details you need on this deal below, but if photography is a priority for you, then we suggest you check out the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra prices instead. Or if you prefer to flip instead of fold, see our best flip phones guide for some inspiration on which smartphone might be right for you.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal today

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0CHJQP47G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, 1TB

Was: £2,049

Now: £1,299

Save: £750 Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an excellent choice for movie junkies, with a large display screen when unfolded, and is great for those who spend a lot of time streaming content. It's pretty mediocre for photography, although it can record 8K footage at 30fps. Key features: Wide Display: 7.6" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, (120Hz) |Cover display: 6.2" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, (120Hz) | Dimensions: Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm / Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm | Main Camera: 50 MP f/1.8 (Wide) / 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto) / 12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) | Selfie Camera: 10MP | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 253 g (8.92 oz)| Battery: 4400 mAh| Release date: August 2023 Price history: This phone hasn't been around for too long, only released last summer, so £750 off the price is an excellent deal if you ask us. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=17946&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fuk%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-z-fold5%2Fbuy%2F" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung: £2,049 | <a href="https://track.webgains.com/click.html?wgcampaignid=162949&wgprogramid=272145&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&wgtarget=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.laptopsdirect.co.uk%2Fsamsung-galaxy-z-fold5-phantom-black-7.6-1tb-5g-unlocked-sim-free-smartp-sm-f946bzkneub%2Fversion.asp" data-link-merchant="laptopsdirect.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Laptops Direct: £1,499 Review Consensus: We're yet to review this latest foldable phone for ourselves, but we have had hands-on experience with the previous <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-z-fold-4" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopsdirect.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Galaxy Z Fold 4 model, which we found to be a premium-class smartphone in terms of design and power, but not the best for smartphone shooters. Take a look at what our sister sites have said about the Z Fold 5. TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-phones/samsung-galaxy-z-fold-5-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopsdirect.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-z-fold-5" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopsdirect.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

