Clever new pill packaging is much easier to open

Ever had trouble opening a pill packet? Here's a great solution

We all need to keep an eye on our blood pressure. But ironically, something can cause it to rise is the frustration that comes with opening medical packaging.

Because quite frankly, while blister packs may be the standard way of packaging pills, a lot of people struggle to open them.

So recent product design graduate Daryll Humphrey decided to come up with better medical packaging designs with a focus on making them easier to open.

New approach

Instead of using a standard box which opens from the side, the new design has a perforated tab on the top of the box, which unfolds to reveal the blister packaging and information booklet neatly laid out for easier access.

By incorporating perforated tabs and having the tablets stick to the foil accessing your medicine can now be done in just one pull.

The booklet inside has also been redesigned to communicate in a more straightforward way vital information such as how often you should take your tablets and the medical effects they can have on you. Humphrey's new take this everyday problem won him the 'Student of the year' award at Ravensbourne.

Words: Christian Harries

Christian Harries is a freelance product designer and recent graduate from Ravensbourne. His portfolio can be seen here.