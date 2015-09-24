Delightful ice-cream packaging is a design treat

Futura have done something different with this branding project

Lots of things can influence the style of certain branding; with specific products linked to particular colours or characters, it can be hard to be inventive with a new project. When it comes to ice cream, it can be all-too-easy to head in the same direction as previous offerings, but Mexican agency Futura have done something different.

Discover 21 oustanding uses of colour in branding

Mixing in bright colours, futuristic typography and an almost pixelated pattern, the branding is an absolute delight. The little touches – such as the stripped-back ice-lolly packaging or the simple sticker designs – makes the whole project come together under one, inspirational roof.

As the winter months begin to close in, let's be thankful we still have beautiful and bright branding such as this from Futura to remind us that summer will roll around once again. Take a look at some of the features up-close below.

Typography features heavily within the design

We're big fans of these simple label designs

The stripped-back packaging design is effortlessly executed

The pattern looks almost pixelated in its physical form

Like this? Read these!