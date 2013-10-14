Beautiful photographs capture magical autumn world

Schönberger concentrates on the patterns of the wood to achieve an image structure

Photographers usually have that one subject that they just can't stay away from - whether it be anything from people to landscapes; fashion to buildings. German photographer Kilian Schönberger also happens to be a geographer, so it comes as no surprise that he loves to take pictures of the nature that surrounds him.

This latest project simply called 'AUTUMN' arrives just in time as the colder months start to set in. Depicting the glorious colours created by the season, these digital offerings capture the beauty and essense of the end of summer.

"My aspiration was always to cut my path as a photographer with an own creative perspective - despite being colourblind," Schönberger explains. "I recognised that I could turn this so-called disadvantage into a strength, too and developed my own unique photographic view by concentrating on the patterns of the wood to achieve an impressive image structure".

See more photography over on Kilian Schönberger's website.

