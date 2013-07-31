Beautiful landscapes made of naked bodies

Creative photography is Carl Warner's forte. Probably best known for his amazing food art, Warner has since turned his attention to the human form, using it to create a series of beautiful landscapes.

Warner describes his work as: "an alternative portrait of a human being whose body becomes a landscape of themselves and plays on the sense of space in which we dwell. The external view of ourselves therefore becomes a more abstract and perhaps more intimate reflection of our inner being when viewed as a landscape or given a sense of place."

In some cases, upon first glance, it's not completely obvious what the surreal scenes are composed of. It's only on closer inspection you realise it's actually the human form, including the delicate creases in skin, jaw lines, legs, arms, torsos and feet, that has produced such a beautiful series of photographs.

Liked this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Download the best free fonts

Free graffiti font selection

Have you seen any inspirational photography recently? Let us know in the comments!