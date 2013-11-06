Busted! The 12 Instagram photos everybody takes

We're big fans of photo sharing Instagram here at Creative Bloq, and there are many designers and photographers posting some incredible stuff daily that can be a real inspiration (we've picked a few of them to check out here).

Inevitably, though, not all of Instagram's 100 million+ global users are so creative. Flicking through the site and spotted some rather obvious trends, artist Joanna Zhou decided to document them in a series of pithy illustrations.

Are you guilty of these Instagram cliches? Or are there others you feel Zhou has missed out on? Let us know your views in the comments!

Liked this? Read these!

Can you recommend any creative Instagram accounts to follow? Tell us in the comments below!