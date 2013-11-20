Have these historical photos been ruined by the selfie?

What do you make of these altered 'selfie' images?

With the news that the Oxford Dictionaries have named 'selfie' as the word of the year, it seems apt that this latest advertising campaign has taken full advantage of its popularity. Here, we see a range of historical photos given the 'selfie' treatment but does it work?

Created for South African newspaper Cape Times, the photos which include Winston Churchill, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been transformed using clever Photoshop tricks.

Each altered photo is accompanied by the tagline: 'You can’t get any closer to the news.' The campaign was by South African ad agency Lowe Cape Town and has certainly caused a stir among photo enthusiasts. What do you make of it?

