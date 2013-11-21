Instagram's popular poses made into stop-motion film

Instagram is one of the best apps for designers out there, widely used every day to capture a wide array of token instagram snaps. Iconic landmarks, selfies, beautiful scenery - we're all guilty of succumbing to those popular choice of snaps.

French art director Thomas Jullie decided to do something a little different with these particular photos by collecting some recurring photo themes and combining them to create one marvellous stop-motion treat. The result is a crowd source short-film that shows the endless possibilities of social media.

The video consists of 852 different pictures, from 852 different instagram users, with Jullie listing all the users over on his website. It's a wonderful way to use one of the world's most used apps.

[via Laughing Squid]

Do you have an inspiring instagram account? Let us know in the comments box below!