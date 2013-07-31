Pixar's Wall-E stars in adorably serene photo series

Wall-E showcases his usual curious self within the photography series

When Wall-E was released back in 2008, it become one of the best 3D movies the studio had ever created. The world fell head over heels for this little bot and rightly so - cute, original and full of love, Wall-E is one of the best designs in sci-fi movies.

In this series, photographer Meddy Garnet showcases her love for all things Wall-E. The adorably serene images place our favourite robot in a variety of situations including a tennis court, a field, a messy table and even watching himself on the silver screen with his beloved Eve.

Beautifully executed, these photos show a side of Wall-E that's made us fall in love with the character all over again. Let's hope Garnet takes him on some more adventures!

See more work from Meddy over on Flickr.

[via Design Taxi]

Have you seen a well-loved character in a different environment? Let us know in the comments box below!