Urban photography captures striking repeat patterns

Singapore-based photographer Jared Lim is the man behind these striking architectural images. Taken in everyday urban environments, Lim captured these beautiful repeat patterns without any help from the clone tool in Photoshop.

The talented photographer has a keen eye for detail and passion for travel, his images taken in various places around the world, including Paris, Munich and San Francisco.

"I've always loved geometry, lines, curves, pattern and abstract designs," says Lim. "Architecture seems like a great way to express them. My added advantage of traveling to most major cities for my work gives me great opportunities. Urban Exploration comprise of my cities shots in colors, monochrome and street photography.​"

