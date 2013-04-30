Gesture control comes to Photoshop

With over 20 years' experience in graphic arts, UI design, software engineering, product design, 3D modelling and art direction, designer Anastasiy Safari has developed a number of useful plugins for creatives. And his latest project Ethereal is no exception.

This cool new tool combines Photoshop and a Leap Motion controller - a gesture control device that's a bit like using a Kinect, but on a desktop computer. Essentially it enables you to create artwork by drawing in the air, with no tools attached.

By simply connecting a Leap device to a PC and then linking to Photoshop, users can draw, control brush sizes and adjust colours purely through finger and hand movements. For more details, head to the Ethereal website.

