New version of Photoshop is less likely to crash

Since Adobe moved Photoshop to its subscription-only Creative Cloud service, the way it releases new versions has changed dramatically. Gone are the days of big fanfare releases once a year, adding a whole number to each new version. Now it's in the cloud, Adobe's switched to incremental updates as and when improvements are ready to go.

Sometimes these releases focus around shiny new features, such as last month's addition of Perspective Warp and 3D printing capabilities. At other times, they focus largely on bug fixes. And while these are less likely to attract headlines, they often make more practical difference to the working lives of the average designer.

And that certainly seems to be the case here. Photoshop 14.2.1 addresses a whopping 26 issues surrounding the use of the software, a lot of which used to make it crash, including:

Crash on quit after creating a video Smart Object

Crashing issue when saving and closing document quickly after applying a filter

Crashing issue with 3D cross-sections

Several crashing issues using Generator

Other issues that are now fixed include Smart Objects not updating correctly after going back into the history with a parent document; New Linked Smart Object via Copy layer updating the wrong Smart Object after editing; errors, stability and rendering issues with Scripted Pattern Fill; and problems with context menus not working properly on Windows. You can find full details of the bug fixes here.

To update your version of Photoshop CC to 14.2.1, look for the update in the Creative Cloud application and click “Update”. (Quit and restart the Creative Cloud application if you don’t see the update)

If you don’t have the Creative Cloud application running, start Photoshop and choose Help > Updates. The Adobe Application Manager will launch. Select Adobe Photoshop CC and choose Update.

Do you find Photoshop crashes a lot? Let us know your experiences in the comments!