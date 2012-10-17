80s horror legends come together in this terrifyingly good poster!

Halloween is upon us, and we're already on the hunt for the scariest designs, posters, shorts and projecs to post on the site. And it's no exageration to say that this limited edition print - illustrated by The Dude Designs - got us a little excited when news of its release hit Creative Bloq towers.

CLICK TO ENLARGE

Anyone that spent the 80s in their local video stores, thumbing through VHS boxes in the hope of finding the latest scary movie release, will remember the posters that used to cover the walls and windows of said stores. And this homage to those posters will be available at The Poster Collective on On October 19th at 10am (EST).

Poster details:

$45 USD ($3 shipping within the U.S.)

150 Print Edition (this is a one time print)

Dimensions are 18″ x 24″

Fine art Giclée printed on thick 430gsm textured paper

Each print will be signed and hand-numbered

Posters will be rolled in craft paper and shipped in poster tubes

US poster orders will be shipped out in time for Halloween

The poster features Chucky, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees. What more could you want?

Liked this? Now read this: