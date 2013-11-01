Gatorade posters are exploding with colour

Created as part of a campaign for sports drink Gatorade, these brilliant posters created by Brazilian artist Adhemas Batista can't fail to grab the attention.

Featuring stars including Cam Newton, Derek Jeter and Usain Bolt, the powerful and dynamic designs truly make world-class athletes seem larger than life. Look closely and you'll see they're full of unique and subtle details such as the bull hidden within J.J Watt, which beautifully juxtaposes the dynamic illustration and colour of the illustration as a whole.

Details such as these have made Cannes Golden Lion-winning artist Batista a target for many companies including Nestle, Microsoft, Nike and Volkswagen. You can see how Batista works with Adobe Photoshop in this (Portuguese language) video:

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any cool posters? Let us know in the comment box below!