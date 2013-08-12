Movie mashup posters of themselves

The series combines all design aspects of each iconic movie

Movies are remembered for all sorts of reasons, whether it's the dialogue, the sets, the costumes or the soundtrack. When combined, all of these aspects make up the overall 'design' of the film itself. And that's exactly what Brazilian designer Butcher Billy thinks - that movies are a multimedia crossover of writing, music, imagery and design.

Here, he combines quotes, soundtracks, typography, colours and design of classics movies and has produced a series of inspiring poster designs. Billy explains, "[They're] classic not just because of one aspect of the production, but exactly because of the sharp mix of media that made them immortalized into pop culture forever".

Films included within the project feature the likes of The Goonies, Fight Club, Pulp Fiction, and The Shining. Even if you didn't know the quote, we're sure you would instantly recognise the movie thanks to their iconic typographic styles.

See more movie mashups over on Butcher Billy's Tumblr.

