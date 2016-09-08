80 original Star Trek episodes recreated as movie posters

All original Star Trek episodes are reimagined as vintage posters

One of the oldest and grandest sci-fi franchises of all time, Star Trek celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, with 8 September marking the day it was first aired on TV back in 1966. So to celebrate this momentous occasion, we thought we'd share this brilliant vintage poster series from artist Juan Ortiz.

Creating 80 vintage-style posters for each episode of the original Star Trek, Ortiz was inspired by the work of '60s and '70s graphic designers for the project. He has culminated his designs into a book entitled 'Star Trek: The Art Of Juan Ortiz', where you can view every episode poster in brilliant vintage format.

With influences from the likes of Saul Bass and Joaquin Perterria, Ortiz has managed to craft his own style whilst paying homage to the greats of graphic design. Here's a few of our favourites...

The Ultimate Computer

Wink of an Eye

The Immunity Syndrome

Amok Time

The Doomsday Machine

Is there in Truth no Beauty?

Spock's Brain

The Way to Eden