Quirky print ad campaign gives animation festival a boost

By  

This inspired campaign by McMillan centres on how animation can help you get in touch with your inner child - sometimes in quite unexpected ways...

Ad agency McMillan encourage animation lovers to rediscover the child inside with this new print ad campaign promoting the Ottawa International Animation Festival (OIAF).

Each of the five designs features a gorgeous illustration and the tagline 'Get in touch with your inner child'. Some of the drawings contain mature content but the cartoon-style characters and graphics maintain a fun, tongue-in-cheek element to the campaign.

We wonder if the guys at McMillan are big fans of American writer and illustrator Maurice Sendak - the whole campaign being like an adult version Where the Wild Things Are. Whatever the inspiration, the campaign is a lot of fun, featuring beautiful illustrations and a selection of humorous scenarios that are bound to raise a smile or two.

