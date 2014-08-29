Stunning Star Wars Episode 7 posters set a high bar for Disney

Could these posters be a glimpse into the happenings of Episode 7?

Star Wars has arguably given us some of the best designs in sci-fi movies – from costumes and props to ships and planets, almost everyone has a favourite Star Wars moment. So, it comes as no surprise that the announcement of Episode 7 got the entire world excited.

As there's hardly been any spoilers or teasers, fans have taken it upon themselves to come up with their own concept artwork. These Episode 7 posters were created by DeviantArt artist AndrewSS7, who specialises in producing concept designs for high-profile movies.

Whilst we have no idea whether these will look like the Star Wars Episode 7 movie posters, they are really rather wonderful. From the cleverly depicted tag line 'War Aftermath' to the inclusion of some of the most iconic space ships around, this collection will certainly cause some of you to get even more excited for its release.

[via io9]

