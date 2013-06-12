A love letter to the art of magazine design

Little White Lies have become iconic for their cover designs

There's something we just love about print - the smell of a new magazine; the craft, dedication and time put into each page; the skillful use of images, typography and photographs. There's nothing quite like it and the team at creative design agency Human After All couldn't agree with us more.

Curious Iconic Craft is a limited edition, 100+ page book about designing magazines that people love. Launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund the project, Human After All promise the book will be a beautiful and valuable resource for designers and students.

A range of free fonts are on offer for Kickstarter backers

After 85 issues of Little White Lies and Huck, Human After All directors Danny Miller, Rob Longworth, Paul Willoughby and Alex Capes are stepping away from designing the magazines to focus on new challenges and collaborations. But first, they want to look back at their favourite work from the past eight years and that's where 'Curious Iconic Craft' comes in.

Miller explains "We've decided to make a book of our favourite work – the outtakes, the processes and never-before-seen details that go into designing two magazines that so many people love".

Huck has won a whole host of design awards including a 'designer of the year' nod

APA Designer of the Year and Huck creative director Longworth explains their decision in choosing Kickstarter. "We chose Kickstarter to cover production costs so that we can focus on designing, creating, publishing and distributing the best possible book in just a few weeks. It’s being created exclusively for the design fans and magazine lovers around the world who've been so supportive of what we’ve done over the years.”

Rewards for backers include getting your name in the book, an e-book version of the book, exclusive prints and an exclusive digital pack of fonts and wallpapers from the magazine.

Celebrate the work of these inspiring print designers with Curious Iconic Design

Watch the video and find out more about the Kickstarter campaign right here.

Like this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

The best free web fonts for designers

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

Will you be backing this Kickstarter campaign? Let us know in the comments box below!