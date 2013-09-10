Augmented reality bridges written and sign language

A lifestyle and society print magazine about the culture of German sign language, DEAF MAGAZINE makes use of augmented reality technology to link written language directly with German sign language for better understanding.

The articles - about German sign language trends, news and opinions about accessibility in Germany, and information about global deaf culture - are separated into short sections. Readers can then use their smartphones to extend these to printable pictures and videos with subtitles. Check out the video above to see how it all works.

It's no wonder that the DEAF MAGAZINE went on to win a Red Dot Award in 2013. Creating an entirely new system of sign language typography, the publication has also been nominated for a German Design Award in 2014.

See more work from Morphia over on their website.

