Kinetic clock is a design wonder

At first glance, this latest design from creative studio Humans since 1982 doesn't really look like a clock. That is, until the hands start moving and our awe was firmly awakened. The Stockholm based studio have created one of the finest clocks we've ever seen!

Entitled 'A million times', it re-contextualizes time in a mix of old and new, analogue and digital. The clock is made of 24 two-handed analogue clocks, with six clocks making up a number; each of them displaying either one of its corners or one of its sides. All 24 clocks work together to create one giant display.

The work is notable for its mix of digital and analogue formats and the choreography that takes place between the minutes. If you fall in love with it as much as we have, you can actually purchase it on the studio's site! (Note: It's probably going to be pretty pricey.)

The studio will showcase its kinetic work series at Design Days Dubai/Victor Hunt Gallery from 18-21 March 2013.

