Lego Doctor Who: the ultimate geek gift?

In the last decade or so, Lego art has been a firmly established part of the geek world: we've had Lego Star Wars, Lego Simpsons, even Lego Ghostbusters... But there's been one geek phenomenon conspicuous by its absence: the show about a maverick time traveller that's now been on our screens for 50 and a bit years: Doctor Who.

That seems to have largely been down to a rights issue. But this appears to have been resolved, because on February 27, Lego Cuusoo - the official site set up by Lego for fans to propose and vote on new characters - announced that Doctor Who proposals could now be submitted. There have been a ton of entries already, but it's this proposal from Andrew Clarke, a senior artist at Firaxis Games, that seems to have caught the public's attention.

We love this Lego take on some of the Doctor's scariest enemies

Attracting more than 5,000 votes at time of writing, the set features a range of characters from the show's history, including an older and more recent incarnation of the Doctor, Daleks, K9, Weeping Angels, Cyberman and a TARDIS console.

Clarke's proposal needs 10,000 votes to be considered by Lego, and even then that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be made. But it's clear that Doctor Who is coming to Lego in some form or another - and that's going to make present-buying a lot easier for certain people come Christmas time. You can vote for the design here.

