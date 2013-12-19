Doctor Who meets Tim Burton in sinister animation series

If director Tim Burton were to ever animate Doctor Who, we're pretty sure the outcome would be very similar to this artwork, created by artists Michael Kenny and ABVH.

The already creepy original images were created by 15-year-old Kenny earlier this month and have since been transformed into an even spookier set of animated GIFs by Serbian artist ABVH.

We could spend hours watching these animations, the characteristics of each Doctor captured brilliantly by both artists. Our favourites have got to be Tom Baker (no 4) and Matt Smith (no 11*), both of which are particularly sinister and unsettling. Which one do you like best?

[via DesignTAXI]

Who was your favourite Doctor? Let us know in the comments!