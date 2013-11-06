The chess set carved from negative space

A simplistic yet wholly striking chess set

There's some amazing examples of the art of negative space out there, with artists and designers using the technique to its fullest potential. Here, American designer Stefan Gougherty was recently commissioned by Geremia Design to design and build a series of custom chess-sets for a client.

"Traditional chess pieces were analysed and then abstracted into machining operations which sculpted a resembling void within an acrylic cube," he explains. "These negative spaces were then painted creating hollow tubes of colour representing the pieces".

The result is a beautifully simplistic yet wholly striking chess set that would catch any creative eye. Even if you're not a big chess player, we have no doubts that you'd want this set in your home.

See more inspiring work over on Stefan's website.

