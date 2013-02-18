10 creative mirror designs

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which is the fairest of you all? All around the world, creatives are turning these ordinary household objects into brilliant pieces of design. Check out these awesome mirror designs that do more than just show you your reflection...
- Read all our product design articles here
01. Looking good
Sick of your housemate or other half hogging the mirror? Well, this spec-tacular sunglasses design will solve your problems, not to mention doubling up as a super-cool piece of art for your wall. The Looking Good mirror looks like a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers, with each lens sporting reflective glass.
02. Fiction
We love this stylish and clever mirror design by Glas Italia. Created by Jean-Marie Massaud using extralight glass with degrading shaded silvering, this unusual design gradually fades away on the wall, creating a stunning optical illusion.
03. Skate Mirror
Want to relive your youth? Or just love to skate? Then check out this Skate Mirror by Suck. Made from stainless steel and mirrored glass, the design also features genuine skate trucks. This eye-catching piece is sure to have people admire its design as well as themselves.
Liked this? Read these!
- Great examples of doodle art
- The ultimate guide to designing the best logos
- Awesome nail art designs
Have you seen a fantastic mirror design? Tell us about it in the comments below!