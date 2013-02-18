10 creative mirror designs

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which is the fairest of you all? All around the world, creatives are turning these ordinary household objects into brilliant pieces of design. Check out these awesome mirror designs that do more than just show you your reflection...

01. Looking good

This sunglasses-shaped mirror is spec-tacular

Sick of your housemate or other half hogging the mirror? Well, this spec-tacular sunglasses design will solve your problems, not to mention doubling up as a super-cool piece of art for your wall. The Looking Good mirror looks like a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers, with each lens sporting reflective glass.

02. Fiction

This unusual mirror was created by designer Jean-Marie Massaud

We love this stylish and clever mirror design by Glas Italia. Created by Jean-Marie Massaud using extralight glass with degrading shaded silvering, this unusual design gradually fades away on the wall, creating a stunning optical illusion.

03. Skate Mirror

Smile, you're on skateboard!

Want to relive your youth? Or just love to skate? Then check out this Skate Mirror by Suck. Made from stainless steel and mirrored glass, the design also features genuine skate trucks. This eye-catching piece is sure to have people admire its design as well as themselves.

