Is this the perfect pen for designers?

We all know how important notepads for designers are. But a pen's just a pen, right? Well the people behind the much-loved Baron Fig notepad would beg to differ. They think they've created the very best pen around.

They've spent the last 14 months working on what aims to be the perfect pen for designers, the Squire, which launches on Kickstarter today.

In their words, "As a tool, usability is paramount. Which is why we aimed to design a pen that would be comfortable to use all day, no matter where you are."

Following "dozens of dialogues with artists, designers, developers, entrepreneurs, illustrators, and other thinkers around the world", they've landed on a length that's shorter than the average pen but longer than the average pocket pen, which they say will allow you to comfortably use it at home, work, or on-the-go.

"There are no gimmicks, no unnecessary parts, just intelligent improvements to a simple tool."

Each Squire is refillable using Parker-style capless rollerball refills, which you can purchase directly through Baron Fig, or at your local stationery store. It comes with one 0.6mm black refill installed and ready to write.

You can learn more about the pen at the Squire Kickstarter page.

