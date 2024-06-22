"I can defend every single step of my work", Jessica Hische on how she avoids logo controversy

Features
By
published

The American lettering artist shares her approach to reworking well-known logos.

MailChimp before and after
(Image credit: Jessica Hische)

Jessica Hische is an American lettering artist who also teaches, owns physical stores, writes and illustrates picture books, and many more things besides. I met her on her 40th birthday, just before her talk at OFFF Barcelona, where she talked the audience through what she's learned each decade of her career. It was an uplifting and inspiring talk, and our chat was no different, spanning why people get mad about logos changing, how she always tracks every step of her creative process and how she's grown her business.

We've already published sections of our conversation, including whether creatives should work for free, all about her picture books and how she crafted the film titles for Are you there God, it's me Margaret. Read on for more of our chat...

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles