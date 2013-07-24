Responsive race-day website is a real winner

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the most popular events in the UK's racing calendar. Spread over four days, punters from all over the world gather to witness the best and bravest horses and jockeys around and, of course, to have a bit of a flutter, which is where British bookmaker William Hill comes in.

To further enhance festival goers' experience this year, William Hill approached Manchester-based web and app developers Silverchip and tasked them with designing and developing a digital version of Cheltenham festival betting guide.

In previous years, William Hill's micro sites had focused solely on the build-up to the festival and were not updated once the festival was underway – an element that the bookmaker was keen to change. Silverchip developed a site that could be easily managed and updated with dynamic content such as streamed jockey and trainer interviews together with live odds feeds [note: sadly the site is no longer available to view online].

This enabled William Hill to refresh their content at key pre-race and post-race intervals throughout the festival. Information specific to each race-day was categorised under a series of corresponding tabs that William Hill could tailor accordingly.

Customers could click on the required day in order to access information most relevant to them. The site was responsive, so both armchair gamblers and punters at the race using their mobile devices could get the most up-to-date information.

