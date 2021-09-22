AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series gaming chair review

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 takes into account many things that gamers and 3D artists have in common, the obvious one being that both activities dictate long stretches sitting in one place staring at screens, along with the associated aches and pains that ensue.

Office chairs of various kinds have been around forever, but in recent years it’s the hardcore PC gaming fraternity that has pushed the technology and design of these seats and many are looking at them for other purposes, from around the board table to indie studios. What has previously been prohibitively expensive for some has now dropped in price to a point where a good chair is affordable, and that is where AndaSeat come in.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series: design

Click on the icon in the top right to see the T-Pro 2 in more detail. (Image credit: AndaSeat)

AndaSeat's T-Pro 2 chair is designed for stability and comfort no matter the length of the session. The metal frame makes it robust and strong enough for a 200kg weight capacity, which only drops to 150kg when in its rocker mode. The broad shoulder supports come into their own here too.

Rocker mode is smooth and controllable, as is the fully reclined mode, which is less likely to be used while animating but nice to have if you like to take regular breaks.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series: support and stability

The T-Pro 2 is versatile, with a range of arm adjustments for height, angle and distance. Lumbar and neck support are good too. The pads for this are separate, so easy to adjust for a natural fit. Stability is excellent with the five-point star base joining the chair at just the right position so you feel confident it won't tip.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series: premium feel

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 comes flat packed but does supply all the tools needed to put it together. (Image credit: AndaSeat)

The range of colours available is small but they are all fairly neutral, so it is easy to find one that fits your space. The cloth is smooth, comfortable and hard wearing, as is the rest of the chair. The control handles under the seat all feel firm and positive with good levels of resistance, which add to the premium feel.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series: should you buy it?

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 is well made, adaptable and, most importantly, comfortable. All in all, it's a fantastic seat, and ideal if you spend extended periods at your desk/table.

