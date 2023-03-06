GoMatic McKinnon Camera Sling 8L review: great compact home for your camera

The GoMatic McKinnon Camera Sling 8L has an 8-litre capacity making it the perfect grab-and-go bag for any camera owner. It effortlessly combines lightweight and compact with plenty of space for all your essential camera kit. The re-positionable dividers give plenty of scope for users to organise their bags how they prefer and the wide open access means easy access so you’ll never miss a shot because you're too busy rummaging through your bag. The adjustable shoulder strap and additional carry handles make this a great camera to take with you on the move.

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

TODAY'S BEST DEALS £149.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For photographers who never want to miss a shot a good camera bag is a must-have item. The McKinnon Camera Sling 8L is a compact and versatile camera bag designed by renowned YouTuber and filmmaker Peter McKinnon. Sold under the Nomatic brand in the US, and with the Gomatic label in Europe, this camera sling is designed to offer quick access to your camera gear all while providing excellent protection for your equipment.

Its sleek and compact design houses a pretty generous eight litres of storage space. Whether it’s for professional use or a beginner's setup, it’s ideal for all types of kit. If you’re still looking for your ideal camera then check out our best camera for beginners guide for some top tips.

SPECS Size: 14 cm x 33 cm x 20 cm

Capacity: 8l

Weight: 1.6lb

Adjustable straps? Yes

Water-resistant? Yes

Materials: Nylon and Polyethylene

I tested the McKinnon Camera Sling 8L by taking it out and about with me over the course of a week. I used it to carry my camera, a spare lens as well as other essentials such as my phone, notebook and keys. I looked at how much it could carry as well as how comfortable it was to use and how easy it was to get at my camera, especially when on the move. Read on to see if this camera sling is good enough to make it onto our best camera bag and cases 2023 list.

Design

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

One of the first things you'll notice about the GoMatic McKinnon Camera Sling 8L is just how sleek and stylish the design is. The bag has a very minimalist look, with clean lines and a modern aesthetic that will appeal to photographers who want both style and functionality.

This camera sling is made using 80% nylon and 20% polyethylene which is both durable and water-resistant making it ideal for use in a variety of different settings, and being based in Wales, any camera bag I use needs to be waterproof.

While this may look compact from the outside, it’s incredibly spacious on the inside. When you first open the bag, you’ll notice that it has two main compartments and it can hold a camera body, a couple of lenses, and quite a few accessories without feeling cramped. So it’s a really great choice for anyone who wants to travel light but still be able to carry their key kit.

Features

(Image credit: GoMatic)

This bag works on a modular system and comes with customisable dividers that allow you to create compartments that are tailored to your specific camera gear. This means you can organise your equipment in a way that makes sense to you, and you can easily reconfigure the bag if you change your equipment or need to switch things up.

It comes with a set of molle straps so you can easily attach accessories such as a tripod or even your jacket to the front or bottom of the bag. And there’s plenty of elasticated pocket space for you to add your bits and pieces like extra batteries or SD cards. There’s also a small zip-able pouch that’s handy for your debit card or driving license, anything you want to keep safe.

It’s quick and easy to get to your equipment by just unzipping the bag, but GoMatic has gone a step further by adding a small metal hook on the top of the bag, which attaches to an elastic strap meaning you can close the bag without having to do the zip up.

For me, this is a bit of a weird feature, and the metal hook can easily catch on things and snag on clothing. I think this would have been better had the metal hook been detachable so you could decide whether you need it or not, but if you’re taking plenty of action shots and you never know when you may need your camera, then it’s safe to say that you’ll love this feature.

Comfort

(Image credit: GoMatic)

The McKinnon Camera Sling has a single strap that can be adjusted to fit your body. The strap is also wide and padded so that it’s comfortable to carry even when the bag is full of stuff. The sling design is also great if you’re on the move and need your camera, as you can easily swing the bag around to your front to gain access.

The back of the sling is rigid, so your items are well protected and won’t dig in you whilst you walk. EVA foam is used for back panel, which also produces a good amount of airflow.

There is also a handy carry strap on the back which, when pulled, exposes a panel at the back which enables you to slot it over a suitcase handle so you can have less to carry if you’re travelling.

Price

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

The McKinnon Camera Sling 8L is a relatively affordable option compared to other camera bags on the market. Given the high-quality material, spacious interior and customisable organisation design, the $159.99/£199 price tag offers excellent value. Plus, it makes a great companion for the McKinnon Camera Pack 35L as it happens to be the perfect size for one of the compartments.

Should you buy the McKinnon Camera Sling 8L?

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

If you’re looking for a camera bag that will comfortably hold a mirrorless or small DSLR, a selection of lenses and accessories without feeling heavy and bulky then absolutely the McKinnon Camera Sling 8L should be your first choice. It has plenty of features and is a bag that is aimed at any camera user. It is really comfortable to carry around and its single-strap design means you can keep it close to your body, especially when travelling or in crowds. Plus, the customisable dividers make it really easy to keep your gear organised and its wide-open design means you won’t spend more time rummaging around your bag than actually taking photos.

Read more: