Showcase: Kusi Kusi

National channel TV Peru asked Buenos Aires-based studio LUMBRE to create bumpers for its weekend children’s programming. The result is a deft series of kaleidoscopic, multifaceted animations. The shorts offer subtle references to Peru’s rich and diverse cultural history – the title ‘Kusi Kusi’ means party or happiness in Quechua, the language of the Incas.

“Aesthetically,” LUMBRE creative director and co-founder Sergio Saleh says, “our projects are diverse, but we’d say we have a classic style and avoid fads by prioritising the importance of the concept. Of course, to create an enduring classic, it must be flawless – which is a consideration that drives each stage of our process.”