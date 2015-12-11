Pixelmator updates for new Apple hardware

Pixelmator is now optimised for iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil

We first reviewed Pixelmator back in August, and we liked it. The image editing app for iPhone and iPad is one of our favourite alternatives to Photoshop, particularly because of its ease of use.

Now the team has announced a new version of the app specifically aimed at users of Apple's latest hardware.

Pixelmator for iOS 2.2 now works perfectly on the iPad Pro, fully supports the new Apple Pencil and allows you to open and edit 16K images.

The update also adds 3D Touch support on iPhone 6s, a collection of artist-designed Basic brushes, a new Auto-straighten feature and more.

"User feedback about the desktop-class features of Pixelmator for iOS has been amazing, and today we're excited to make all those features available on the iPad Pro," says Saulius Dailide, one of the founders of Pixelmator Team.

You can now open and edit 16K images

"Pixelmator on the iPad Pro gives you more space to create thanks to the large 12.9-inch display, allows you to paint more naturally than ever with full Apple Pencil and palm-rejection support, and lets you edit incredibly large images up to 100 megapixels."

Pixelmator for iOS 2.2 is available as a free update from the App Store.

Like this? Read these!