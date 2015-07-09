Pro-level Photoshop rival launches for less than £30

Can Affinity Photo topple Photoshop from its throne?

For many years now, Adobe software has been the undisputed choice of designers and photo editors the world over.

But recently there's been an upstart yapping at its heels (for Apple users at least) in the form of Serif's Mac-only Affinity range. And now it's taken a big step towards challenging Adobe software's dominance.

Following the launch of Affinity Designer, a low-price but high-end Mac alternative to Adobe Illustrator launched in beta last June, Serif today launches the full version of its Photoshop rival, Affinity Photo, on the Mac App store at a special price of £29.99/$39.99/€39.99. (It will revert to the normal price of £39.99/$49.99/€49.99 on 23 July.)

Unlike Adobe Creative Cloud, neither Affinity Photo nor Affinity Designer require a subscription.

What is it?

Five years in the making, Affinity Photo doesn't aim to be a cut-down version of Photoshop but to be actually better than it.

Apply high quality single-plane and dual-plane perspective correction as well as fully customisable mesh warps (all in real time)

With high-end capabilities such as RAW processing, PSD import and export, 16-bits per channel editing, and ICC colour management, it's a fast, sophisticated tool that are focused on provide a more productive workflow for creative and photography professionals, says Ashley Hewson, managing director of Serif.

"We want to create game changing products," he says. "And we believe that Affinity Photo truly is a revolutionary photo editor."

New and improved

Affinity Photo was first launched as a public beta in February with more than 230,000 people downloading the software – and the company says it's since listened to the community and used it to make the full version meet their needs better.

"One of the things we take really seriously is listening to our users," says Tony Brightman, head of Affinity development.

A large collection of effects are available, including blurs, distortions, tilt-shift, shadows, glows and lighting

"The beta period has been invaluable to us and we’ve worked round the clock implementing the features and making the improvements the community has been asking for."

Speedy working

But the main story the developers want to tell is the speed of Affinity Photo, suggesting that spinning wheels and wasted time will become a thing of the past if you switch to it.

"The performance of the product is what we are most proud of," says Brightman. "We take full advantage of all the latest Apple technologies like OpenGL, Grand Central Dispatch and Core Graphics.

Full support for unlimited layers, layer groups, adjustment layers, filter layers and masks

"What this means to the user is whether it's a 100 megapixel image or a complex composition with 1000s of layers, you can still pan and zoom at 60fps and see live views of all adjustments, brushes, blend modes and filters with no compromise.

"It's this speed and depth of features which really makes Affinity Photo a joy to use, and sets it apart from anything else out there."

Check out the teaser below to see Affinity Photo in action:

Features

That's all very well, you're probably saying – but can it do that particular thing that I need it to do? So below we've listed some of the headline features of this full release...

For creative working

Open, edit and save Photoshop PSD files

RGB, CMYK, Greyscale and LAB colour spaces

End-to-end CMYK workflow with ICC colour management

Full 16-bit per channel editing

Open system colour palettes, .ASE Adobe swatches, and import Adobe ABR brush files

Work with standard formats includinhg PNG, TIFF, JPG, GIF, SVG, EPS and PDF

Panning and zooming, live at 60fps, with live previews, live tools and real-time editing

Productivity features

Full support for unlimited layers, layer groups, adjustment layers, filter layers and masks

Resize layers without loss of quality. Lock, hide, duplicate and merge layers easily

Edit live filters, adjustments, effects, blend modes and masks non-destructively

Edit live filters non-destructively

Undo history can be saved with the document so you can always undo your changes

Task-focused workspaces for developing, post-processing, liquify and export

There are task-focused workspaces for developing, post-processing, liquify and export

Work in windowed, full screen, or separated modes with fully customisable toolbars and drag and drop panels

Comprehensive vector drawing and text editing tools

Advanced snapping system with pixel perfect alignment when required

Export @1x, @2x, @3x from layers, slices or whole documents continuously as you work

Image processing

Open RAW and other images in a dedicated workspace

Adjust exposure, blackpoint, clarity, vibrance, white balance, shadows, highlights and much more

Recover detail thought to be lost by editing in an unbounded linear color space

Advanced lens corrections including chromatic aberration, defringe, vignette and best-in-class noise reduction

Paint areas or use fully customisable gradients to mask adjustments

View histograms, blown highlights, shadows and tones as well as detailed EXIF information

Retouching and correction

Intuitive selection brush and refinement to make fine selections simple

Instantly remove unwanted objects with the advanced Inpainting brush

Dedicated Liquify persona gives freehand control over warps, twirls, pinch, punch and turbulence

The Liquify persona gives freehand control over warps, twirls, pinch, punch and turbulence

Apply high quality single-plane and dual-plane perspective correction as well as fully customisable mesh warps (all in real time)

Smooth and retouch skin with built-in frequency separation

Dodge, burn, clone, patch, blemish and red eye tools

Brush engine

Huge library of painting, drawing, textures and professional DAUB brushes included

Create custom brushes and nozzles with full control over advanced dynamics

There's a huge library of painting, drawing, textures and professional DAUB brushes included

Full support for Wacom and other graphics tablets, including pressure, tilt and shortcut buttons

Real-time preview of your nozzle, so you can see what you are about to paint or erase before you do it

Customisable effects

Large collection of effects available, including blurs, distortions, tilt-shift, shadows, glows, lighting and many more

Customise all aspects with precise controls, seeing a real-time preview of the end result before you apply

Customise all aspects with precise controls, seeing a real-time preview of the end result before you apply

Swipeable split or mirrored screen always available for before and after views

Choose to apply effects non-destructively with live effect layers, enabling you to erase away or mask effects after they have been applied

Mac features

Exploits OS X technologies including OpenGL, Grand Central Dispatch and Core Graphics

Use the Force Touch trackpad to paint with pressure sensitivity

Optimised for 64-bit and multi-core processors

Supports regular, retina and multi-monitor set ups—including the latest 5k iMac

iCloud Drive support

How to buy it

Affinity Photo is available exclusively in the Mac App Store for the special launch price of $39.99/€39.99/£29.99 until 23rd July where it will revert to its normal price of $49.99/€49.99/£39.99. There is no subscription and you can buy it here.

