Origami street art provides the perfect paper trail

30,000 pieces of paper were used to create the street art

Street art can come in all shapes and sizes - whether it's an array of tiny people, good old fashioned graffiti murals or some guerilla knitting installations. They do, however, have one thing in common - to brighten up the place for passers-by.

As part of the 2013 ARTAQ Festival in Angers, France, French artist Mademoiselle Maurice, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, folded 30,000 pieces of origami to create two awe-inspiring street art installations. Placed on walls and on steps, they're a welcome splash of colour in an adundance of grey.

Mademoiselle Maurice's work is renowned for its creative, colourful approach and that's certainly the case with this installation. The playfulness of this project is what makes it unique and we would welcome something like this in our city any time.

