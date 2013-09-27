Sand art commemorates fallen soldiers

The Fallen 9000 art installation lasted only a few hours before being washed away

The growing movement in street art often takes the form of a political message, and the same trend is influencing the world of beach art. To mark International Peace Day, British artists Jamie Wardley and Andy Moss accompanied by 60 volunteers and 500 local residents, took to the beaches of Normandy and etched 9,000 fallen soldier silhouettes into the sand using rakes and stencils.

Entitled 'The Fallen 9000', the piece is meant as a stark visual reminder of the civillians, Germans and allied forces who died during the D-Day beach landings at Arromanches on June 6th, 1944 during WWII. Sadly, the piece lasted only a few hours before being washed away by the tide but that doesn't make it any less inspiring.

[via This is Colossal]

