Striking cycling posters for Tour de France

Gorgeous French landscapes and typography made for perfect posters

This year marks the 100th edition of the Tour of France. This special anniversary inspired designer Veerle Pieters to design a poster, based on the infographic she had already created for the sporting event.

Using the French landscape as a starting point, she slightly changed the composition from landscape to portrait, by moving and rearranging fields and other elements. Using the typefaces Trend and Thirsty Rough, the smaller words such as la, ième and du were drawn manually based on Trend Ornaments.

Keeping things 100% vector-based, the posters are resizable to any possible size without quality loss. This gives Pieters the best flexibility, keeping the file size low as well and don't having to worry about dpi or resolution.

See more inspiring work over on the Veerle Pieters website.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Have you seen an inspiring Tour de France poster series? Let us know in the comments box below!