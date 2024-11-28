If I didn't own this BenQ monitor, I'd snaffle up this $200 Black Friday discount

This 32-inch monitor is our absolute favourite monitor for graphic designers.

Our favourite monitor deal so far this Black Friday week.
(Image credit: Future)

Anyone who works in the creative industries will know the importance of a good monitor. Especially for those working in design, photography, programming and video editing, a great monitor can be the difference between seeing your work as you want it to be, and seeing it as it really is.

And our overall favourite monitor for graphic designers – the 32-inch BenQ PD3220U – is currently $200 down from $999 to $799 over at Amazon.

BenQ DesignVue PD3220U
4K, 32-inch
BenQ DesignVue PD3220U: was US$999 now US$799 at Amazon

Save $200: The DesignVue PD3220U first release in 2018, but this is not an out-of date monitor. It's so good at what it does, specifically for creative users, that's it's remained in demand ever since. I got my hands on this year's model, and it's a joy to use. The 4K 32-inch pairing is a real sweet spot for working with photography, but it's stellar specs are ideal for types of creative work.

View Deal
BenQ PD3225U
4K, 32-inch
BenQ PD3225U: was £1,385 now £1,099 at Amazon

Save £300: The 4K, 32-inch PD3225U is very similar to the above PD3220U. They both have the same size and resolution, but this monitor has a brighter 400 nits compared to the 3220U's 250. Also the contrast ratio is 2000:1 compared to 1000:1.
And that's why the PD3225U is usually a bit more expensive. With this deal, it brings it closer to the asking price of the above PD3220U.

View Deal

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

