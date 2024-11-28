Anyone who works in the creative industries will know the importance of a good monitor. Especially for those working in design, photography, programming and video editing, a great monitor can be the difference between seeing your work as you want it to be, and seeing it as it really is.

And our overall favourite monitor for graphic designers – the 32-inch BenQ PD3220U – is currently $200 down from $999 to $799 over at Amazon.

This is a special monitor, and I should know – I own it! It's my main monitor at my work office, and I love its out-of-the-box colour accuracy and coverage, it's two Thunderbolt 3 ports, its great sRGB coverage, and Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. It's our top pick of the best monitors for graphic design for a reason.

4K, 32-inch BenQ DesignVue PD3220U: was US$999 now US$799 at Amazon Save $200: The DesignVue PD3220U first release in 2018, but this is not an out-of date monitor. It's so good at what it does, specifically for creative users, that's it's remained in demand ever since. I got my hands on this year's model, and it's a joy to use. The 4K 32-inch pairing is a real sweet spot for working with photography, but it's stellar specs are ideal for types of creative work.

In the UK? The above deal doesn't exist there, unfortunately. But there is a deal on a slightly upgraded monitor for you...