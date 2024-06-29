Forget Prime Day, the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro is already at a record low price

MacBook Pro (16-inch, M3 Pro, 32GB RAM)

Was: $2,899

Now: $2,549 at Amazon

Save: $350 (or $400 for Plus members)

Overview: This is the biggest discount we've seen yet on any configuration of Apple's latest MacBook Pros. It's a high-spec configuration and will be overkill for many users, but for anyone doing video or 3D work, the high unified memory will be welcome. Check both Amazon and Best Buy for lower configurations, because many of the prices are record low deals.

Key features: Display: 16-inch (3456 x 2234) 120Hz | Processor: Apple M3 Pro (11-core CPU / 14-core GPU)| RAM: 32GB|SSD: 512GB |Weight: 4.7 pounds | Ports: 1 x HDMI, 3 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack.

Release date: 7 November 2023.

Price history: Amazon had a discount of $250 on this configuration of the MacBook Pro 16 during Black Friday 2023. This is the best deal we've seen since then, and it beats that price by $100 (or by $150 if you're a Best Buy Plus member). For lower-spec options, check both Best Buy and Amazon – the latter has a record saving of $300 on the 18GB configuration of the same laptop.

Price check: Apple: $2,899 | Amazon: $2,699

Review consensus: We reviewed the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 in an even more powerful M3 Max configuration, and our reviewer and resident 3D animator found that it offered outstanding performance and battery life. The M3 Pro model doesn't have the cores or memory of the M3 Pro Max, but we think it's the sensible choice for most creatives who need the power for smooth video and image editing without very particular requirements for 3D work.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

