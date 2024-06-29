Forget Prime Day, the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro is already at a record low price

With Amazon Prime Day coming up on July 16 and 17, we might hope to see some good discounts on Apple's latest MacBook Pros. But you might not want to wait, because there are already record low prices on many configurations both at Amazon and Best Buy.
For those who need bags of power, the biggest saving around is $350 off the 16-inch M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM – now $2,549 at Best Buy. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this high-spec configuration, beating last year's Black Friday price by $100.
If you don't need that much unified memory, Amazon has the 18GB configuration reduced by $300 to $2,199. There are record-low prices o the 14-inch MacBook Pro too, but I recommend comparing the deals at Best Buy and Amazon for the exact configuration you're after, and see our regular roundup of the best MacBook Pro M3 prices for more deals.
The best M3 Pro MacBook Pro deal today
MacBook Pro (16-inch, M3 Pro, 32GB RAM)
Was: $2,899
Now: $2,549 at Amazon
Save: $350 (or $400 for Plus members)
Overview: This is the biggest discount we've seen yet on any configuration of Apple's latest MacBook Pros. It's a high-spec configuration and will be overkill for many users, but for anyone doing video or 3D work, the high unified memory will be welcome. Check both Amazon and Best Buy for lower configurations, because many of the prices are record low deals.
Key features: Display: 16-inch (3456 x 2234) 120Hz | Processor: Apple M3 Pro (11-core CPU / 14-core GPU)| RAM: 32GB|SSD: 512GB |Weight: 4.7 pounds | Ports: 1 x HDMI, 3 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack.
Release date: 7 November 2023.
Price history: Amazon had a discount of $250 on this configuration of the MacBook Pro 16 during Black Friday 2023. This is the best deal we've seen since then, and it beats that price by $100 (or by $150 if you're a Best Buy Plus member). For lower-spec options, check both Best Buy and Amazon – the latter has a record saving of $300 on the 18GB configuration of the same laptop.
Price check: Apple: $2,899 | Amazon: $2,699
Review consensus: We reviewed the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 in an even more powerful M3 Max configuration, and our reviewer and resident 3D animator found that it offered outstanding performance and battery life. The M3 Pro model doesn't have the cores or memory of the M3 Pro Max, but we think it's the sensible choice for most creatives who need the power for smooth video and image editing without very particular requirements for 3D work.
Want to compare options? Below you can find the best deals on the M3 MacBook Pros in your region in their various configurations.
