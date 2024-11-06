I don't think I've ever seen an Asus laptop with Nvidia graphics this cheap

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Best Buy has some great pre-Black Friday laptop deals. And they include an Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED with Nvidia graphics reduced from $1,299 to $899. That's a saving of $400.

This is a previous generation laptop that's since been superseded by models with 4000-series GPUs, but I still find this price extraordinary for any laptop with a dedicated Nvidia graphics card. It should still be powerful enough for casual video creators and enthusiasts. If you do need most powerful in laptop, Best Buy also has a massive $550 off a the Dell XPS 16 with an Intel Core Ultra 9, 32GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060.

We reviewed the more recent Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED and gave it 4.5 stars, heaping praise on its performance as well as the contrast and colours of the OLED display. This older model comes with a previous-gen GPU, but the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 remains a solid budget-friendly graphics card for video editing and most games. See full details below.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED

Was: $1,299.99

Now: $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400: We think this is a fantastic price for a laptop with a Nvidia graphics card, even if it is the previous-gen RTX 3050. With Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM, this is a laptop that should still deliver decent performance for design, photo editing, video editing and casual PC gaming. It also has a 1TB SSD, offering plenty of storage space for large image or video files. Key features: Intel Core Ultra 7 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | FHD OLED display Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. Price comparison: Amazon: $1,088 Reviews: We reviewed this laptop's successor and gave it 4.5 stars.

