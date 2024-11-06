I don't think I've ever seen an Asus laptop with Nvidia graphics this cheap

Best Buy has $400 off Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED in this pre-Black Friday deal

Asus Black Friday laptop deal
(Image credit: Future / Asus)

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Best Buy has some great pre-Black Friday laptop deals. And they include an Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED with Nvidia graphics reduced from $1,299 to $899. That's a saving of $400.

This is a previous generation laptop that's since been superseded by models with 4000-series GPUs, but I still find this price extraordinary for any laptop with a dedicated Nvidia graphics card. It should still be powerful enough for casual video creators and enthusiasts. If you do need most powerful in laptop, Best Buy also has a massive $550 off a the Dell XPS 16 with an Intel Core Ultra 9, 32GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLEDWas: $1,299.99Now: $899.99 at Best BuySave $400

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED
Was: $1,299.99
Now: $899.99 at Best Buy
Save $400: We think this is a fantastic price for a laptop with a Nvidia graphics card, even if it is the previous-gen RTX 3050. With Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM, this is a laptop that should still deliver decent performance for design, photo editing, video editing and casual PC gaming. It also has a 1TB SSD, offering plenty of storage space for large image or video files.

Key features: Intel Core Ultra 7 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | FHD OLED display

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,088

Reviews: We reviewed this laptop's successor and gave it 4.5 stars.

View Deal

Joe Foley
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

